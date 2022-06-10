Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $27.01. 50,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $198.04 million, a P/E ratio of 225.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.