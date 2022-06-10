OKCash Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $333,257.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 59.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,128.74 or 1.00111962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00029460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00016158 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,180,867 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

