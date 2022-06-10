Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.19.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $53.66. 2,815,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,045. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after buying an additional 38,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

