Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Down 4.1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.64. 2,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

