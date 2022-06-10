Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $88.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

