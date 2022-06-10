Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSATGet Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 13,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSAT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orbsat in the third quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbsat in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Orbsat during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

