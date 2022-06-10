Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 1.1%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 13,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSAT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orbsat in the third quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbsat in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Orbsat during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

