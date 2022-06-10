Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $22.00. The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 13557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

OUT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

