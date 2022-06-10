Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.42. 4,517,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,496,940. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $280.21 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

