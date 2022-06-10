Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

OXM traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $93.91. 248,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,790. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $110.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

