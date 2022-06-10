Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading Down 0.9%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.27. 302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 98.68% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

