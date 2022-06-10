Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PTN opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.