Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PTN opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

