Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) to announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $20.93 on Friday, hitting $495.22. 1,509,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,353. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.01.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

