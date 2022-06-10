Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.26-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $8.73 on Thursday, reaching $516.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $545.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.05. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $351.00 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $626.48.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,733 shares of company stock worth $50,610,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

