Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 61,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 88,224 shares.The stock last traded at $21.77 and had previously closed at $22.24.

PAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.