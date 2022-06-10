Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Up 1.4%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 384,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 107,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.24. The stock has a market cap of £7.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.30.
Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)
