Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Up 1.4%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 384,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 107,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.24. The stock has a market cap of £7.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.30.

Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

