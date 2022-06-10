Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $321,689.45 and approximately $78,016.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

