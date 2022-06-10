Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will report sales of $110.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.90 million. Park National posted sales of $115.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year sales of $446.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.90 million to $448.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $468.65 million, with estimates ranging from $458.46 million to $476.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park National.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.54. Park National had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PRK traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,213. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.83. Park National has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

