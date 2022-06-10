Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 804,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,146. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

