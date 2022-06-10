Peony (PNY) Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $16.43 million and $22,585.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 259,507,536 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.