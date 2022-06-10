PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $106,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,314. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

