Phala Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.97 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $32.43 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

