Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.67% of Coherus BioSciences worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,270. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.