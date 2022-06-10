Phocas Financial Corp. Buys New Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.35% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,419 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 325,616 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,336,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $12,945,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

