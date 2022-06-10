Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $228,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $239,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

