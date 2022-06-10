Phocas Financial Corp. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. EnPro Industries makes up approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.45% of EnPro Industries worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 191,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,751. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.37.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

