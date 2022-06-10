Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank Group comprises 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of IBTX stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.69. 311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,858 shares of company stock valued at $627,352 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

