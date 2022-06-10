Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,336 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes comprises about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.30% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,470. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

