Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.38

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.38 and last traded at $73.38, with a volume of 6574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,844,000 after purchasing an additional 78,486 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 290.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 135.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

