PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PJT. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

NYSE PJT opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.80. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

