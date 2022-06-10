Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Up 618.2% in May

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 618.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

OTCMKTS PAZRF remained flat at $$3.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

PAZRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plaza Retail REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

