PolkaCover Market Cap Achieves $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

