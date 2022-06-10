Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Porch Group posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.62.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 273,128 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 in the last three months. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Porch Group by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 110,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,078. The firm has a market cap of $306.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.