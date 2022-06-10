PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,428.70

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,428.70 ($17.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,593 ($19.96). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,572.50 ($19.71), with a volume of 1,878 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,498.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.04. The stock has a market cap of £663.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.