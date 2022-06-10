Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at $349,990.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

