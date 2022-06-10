Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $145.22

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.22 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 144.10 ($1.81). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.81), with a volume of 1,790,787 shares.

PHP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.20 ($2.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

