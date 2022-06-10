Primecoin (XPM) One Day Volume Tops $343.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $343.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,004,825 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

