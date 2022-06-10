ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

PFHC opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

