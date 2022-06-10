Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Prologis reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 32.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Prologis by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 251,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,313 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $151.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.