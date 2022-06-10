Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,768 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $80,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.