Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $143.38 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 96,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $143,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

