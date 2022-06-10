Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,818 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $171,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $462.15 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $377.12 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.89. The company has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.54.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.