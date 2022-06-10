Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,247 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $112,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.