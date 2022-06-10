Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $93,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Public Storage by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $307.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.50 and its 200-day moving average is $358.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $290.41 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.08.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

