Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Decreased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.08.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.87. 3,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $290.41 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

