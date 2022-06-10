Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PULM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of PULM opened at $5.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

