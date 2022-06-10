PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get PVH alerts:

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $110,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 773,566 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in PVH by 84.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,130,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in PVH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. 1,316,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.