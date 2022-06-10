Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of QABSY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

