QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $255,858.18 and $136,249.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00316699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00436590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030389 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

