Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QMCO. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Quantum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 672,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,125. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.25. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

In other Quantum news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Quantum by 6,391.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Quantum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.