Qubitica (QBIT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.00

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00209890 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.09 or 0.02080901 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002159 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004528 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

